Atatiana Jefferson’s Family Sues Fort Worth, Former Officer Over Her Death

Atatiana Jefferson’s family is suing the former Fort Worth police officer accused of her murder, along with the city as well. Jefferson was shot and killed last year when police checked on an open door at her home at night. She reportedly had a gun but may have been checking out noises outside her home that turned out to be the police.

Officer Aaron Dean is charged with her murder and was fired from the force. The family filed the federal lawsuit last week, claiming unauthorized and unreasonable conduct on Dean’s part.