Atatiana Jefferson’s Supporters Disappointed At Dean’s Manslaughter Verdict

The family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson are expressing their disappointment with Aaron Dean’s conviction for manslaughter instead of murder. A Tarrant County jury found the former Fort Worth police officer guilty of the lesser charge on Thursday.
Dean fatally shot Jefferson in 2019 during a welfare check at her mother’s home. City Councilman Chris Nettles described the verdict as “another failure.” Jefferson’s supporters hope Dean will get the maximum 20-year prison term in the sentencing phase of the trial.