Atatiana Jefferson’s Supporters Disappointed At Dean’s Manslaughter Verdict

Adarius Carr, right, holds his sister Ashley Carr's hand as they leave the 396th Circuit Court after Aaron Dean was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Jefferson was fatally shot in Oct. 2019 when Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, answered an open structure call at her residence. (Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

The family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson are expressing their disappointment with Aaron Dean’s conviction for manslaughter instead of murder. A Tarrant County jury found the former Fort Worth police officer guilty of the lesser charge on Thursday.

Dean fatally shot Jefferson in 2019 during a welfare check at her mother’s home. City Councilman Chris Nettles described the verdict as “another failure.” Jefferson’s supporters hope Dean will get the maximum 20-year prison term in the sentencing phase of the trial.