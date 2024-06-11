ATF, Federal Prosecutors Launch Initiative Against Gun Conversion Switches

Federal prosecutors are joining the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in an initiative against machine gun conversion devices. All four of the U.S. Attorney Districts in Texas are involved in Operation Texas Kill Switch.

The operation targets the devices known as switches that can turn legal firearms into illegal machine guns, along with the people who manufacture and sell them. Between 2017 and 2023, Texas-based ATF agents seized nearly a thousand switches, almost half of them just last year.