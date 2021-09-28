Atlanta Spa-Shooting Suspect To Enter Plea In 4 Killings

Robert Aaron Long appears in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville at the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses who has already pleaded guilty in four of the killings appeared briefly in court but his arraignment in the other four slayings was rescheduled. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)

(AP) — A man already sentenced to life in prison for killing four people at a massage business outside Atlanta is set to enter a plea to shooting four others at two massage centers inside the city. Robert Aaron Long is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court to face charges including murder and domestic terrorism. He already pleaded guilty in July to four counts of murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of people at a Cherokee County spa. He received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years. All eight shootings took place on the same day in March. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent.