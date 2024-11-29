Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends Saturday

The Atlantic Hurricane season officially ends on Saturday, wrapping up what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls an “above-average” season.

The season made history in July when Hurricane Beryl became the earliest Category 5 storm in the Atlantic on record. Hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall in Florida as major Cat. 4 and Cat. 3 storms, respectively. Overall, there were 18 named storms in 2024, eleven hurricanes and five major hurricanes with winds of 74 miles-per-hour or greater.

An average season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.