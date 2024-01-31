Atmos Takes Steps To Avoid Liability For Explosion At Hotel

File photo: First responders work the scene after an explosion at the Sandman Signature hotel on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Cameron Arnold via AP)

Atmos Energy is taking steps in an effort to avoid legal liability for the gas explosion at a Fort Worth hotel earlier this month.

The blast injured 21 people at the Sandman Hotel on January 8th, and several lawsuits have named the energy company as a defendant. Atmos has filed a motion to keep it from being held liable while it inspects the hotel.

The company intends to prove the hotel is responsible for the gas leak. If a court approves the request, Atmos will have until March 31st to prove its claim.