Atmos Takes Steps To Avoid Liability For Explosion At Hotel

Atmos Energy is taking steps in an effort to avoid legal liability for the gas explosion at a Fort Worth hotel earlier this month.
The blast injured 21 people at the Sandman Hotel on January 8th, and several lawsuits have named the energy company as a defendant. Atmos has filed a motion to keep it from being held liable while it inspects the hotel.
The company intends to prove the hotel is responsible for the gas leak. If a court approves the request, Atmos will have until March 31st to prove its claim.