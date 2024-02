Former Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki arrives to speak after the match schedule was revealed for soccer's FIFA World Cup 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will use a different name during its 2026 World Cup matches. FIFA policy doesn’t allow stadiums to use names of corporations that aren’t sponsors of the World Cup.

For the duration, AT&T Stadium will be known as Dallas Stadium. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross stated on Sunday that he has no problem with that. MetLife Stadium will host the final match of the World Cup under the name of New York New Jersey Stadium.