Attacker Kills Children, Teacher At Brazil Day Care Center

Relatives gather outside the Aquarela preschool in Saudades, in the southern state of Santa Catarina, Brazil, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. According to police an 18-year-old teenager entered the day care center with a knife and stabbed and killed three children and a teacher. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)

Relatives gather outside the Aquarela preschool in Saudades, in the southern state of Santa Catarina, Brazil, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. According to police an 18-year-old teenager entered the day care center with a knife and stabbed and killed three children and a teacher. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)

(AP) — Officials in southern Brazil say a knife-wielding attacker has killed three children and at least one teacher at a day care center in the city of Saudades.

Municipal education secretary Gisela Hermann described “a scene of terror” at the school Tuesday in an interview with the online G1 news site. She said, “There was a guy lying on the floor, but still alive, a dead teacher, a dead child too.”

The city’s mayor said on Globo News TV that a youth aged between 14 and 18 years old had entered the day care center with a knife.