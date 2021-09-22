Attackers Strike Taliban In Eastern Afghanistan, 5 Killed

(AP) — Witnesses say attackers have struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August.

In one attack, gunmen opened fire on Wednesday on a Taliban vehicle at a local gas station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing a child, two fighters and a gas station attendant. Another child was killed and two Taliban were wounded in a separate attack — a bombing of another vehicle. Another bombing of a Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad also wounded a person nearby.