Attacks Hits Ukraine Maternity Hospital, Officials Say

This image taken from video issued by Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022. A Russian attack severely damaged the children's hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital and called the strike an “atrocity.”

(AP) — A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say.

Citizens are also trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv, streaming toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

Authorities are trying to establish how many people were killed or wounded in the hospital attack.