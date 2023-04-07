Attacks In Israel, West Bank Kill 3 People As Violence Rises

(AP) — Palestinian militants have carried out a pair of attacks on Friday, killing three people and wounding at least seven. Tensions remained high after days of fighting at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

Earlier in the day, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had hit Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, sparking fears of a broader conflict. Israeli authorities say at least one person was killed and six were wounded in a suspected attack late Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub.

Meanwhile two Israeli sisters were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack near a settlement on the West Bank. No group immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.