Attacks In Israel, West Bank Kill 3 People As Violence Rises

Palestinians inspect damage from overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Friday, April 7, 2023. The Israeli military has struck targets in the Gaza Strip, pushing the region toward a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders. The fighting follows two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. As Israeli aircraft began striking Gaza, Palestinian militants quickly fired off a new barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens across southern Israel. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

(AP) — Palestinian militants have carried out a pair of attacks on Friday, killing three people and wounding at least seven. Tensions remained high after days of fighting at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

Earlier in the day, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had hit Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, sparking fears of a broader conflict. Israeli authorities say at least one person was killed and six were wounded in a suspected attack late Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub.

Meanwhile two Israeli sisters were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack near a settlement on the West Bank. No group immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.

