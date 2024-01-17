TEXAS

Attempt To Buy AR-15 With Fake Money Leads To Deadly Double Shooting

jsalinasBy
A Duncanville man is charged with capital murder in a shooting that killed two 15-year-olds.

Police arrested 17-year-old Obbie Perez last Friday. Perez reportedly drove Elijah Martinez to a Dallas library on December 30th to meet Angel Solis and buy an AR-15 from him. Investigators say Martinez paid Solis fake money, and the two teens shot and killed each other.

Perez reportedly hid a handgun with an illegal Glock switch in the bushes before calling 9-1-1. He reportedly admitted to everything under questioning by investigators.

