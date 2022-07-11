Attempted Murder, Arson Lands Donna Man 15 Years In Prison

A Donna man has admitted to trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend by setting fire to the building they were in.

Armando Garza Olivarez had been charged with attempted capital murder and arson for setting fire to an abandoned building on the 100 block of South Main Street, apparently in a fit of jealousy.

It was the morning of May 12th 2020 when the 26-year-old Olivarez had learned his 41-year-old former girlfriend was sleeping with another man inside the building. Both were able to escape unhurt. In exchange for his guilty plea, Olivarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison.