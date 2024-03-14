Attempted Robbery Leaves Man Injured Following Houston Rodeo

A Houston man is hospitalized after he was shot in a robbery attempt after leaving the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. When the victim and another person arrived at their car in a lot on the other side of the I-610 Loop, they found it had been broken into. That’s when they were confronted by an armed man, demanding their cell phones and other items.

The victim and suspect had a physical altercation and the victim was shot. The suspect fled the scene, but investigators say he left behind a shoe and a vape. The victim is expected to be okay. The search for the suspect continues.