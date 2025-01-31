Attorney Arrested For Stealing $540K+ From Children Of Murder-Suicide Couple

A San Antonio attorney is accused of stealing more than 540-thousand dollars from the children of a couple who died in a 2021 murder-suicide.

Investigators say Jason Evans shot his wife Emily and then himself at their home on Ridge Lane. They had six children, one of them with a developmental disability. Karen Kay Hogan served as executor of the Evanses’ estates.

Kendall County deputies arrested Hogan on Thursday morning for misapplication of fiduciary property, exploitation of children, and exploitation of a disabled individual.