FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

President-elect Trump is vowing mass deportations of illegal immigrants, and some of his staunchest supporters want that to include those who are awaiting a court hearing. But immigration lawyers say they’re likely safe in the short term.

Lance Curtright, who is an attorney in Texas, says those who are in the court system still get the chance to argue their case. It’s those with orders of deportation, he says, who are vulnerable.