Attorney: Black Man Killed By Deputies Shot In Back Of Head

Kirk Rivers addresses demonstrators outside City Hall as they await members of the city council who held an emergency meeting on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C., in regards to the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Deputy Sheriff earlier in the week. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

(AP) — Attorneys for the family say a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of his head and had his hands on the car steering wheel when they opened fire. Their comments came Monday after body camera video was shown to Andrew Brown Jr.’s relatives.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with the family and said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out and tried to drive away. When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, “Yes, back of the head.”