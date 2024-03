Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the State Fair of Texas and two North Texas event venues over state gun law violations. The other defendants are the Factory in Deep Ellum and the Texas Trust C-U Theatre in Grand Prairie.

The attorney general claims these venues stopped off-duty officers from having their guns inside on several occasions. A 2017 state law allows officers on duty or not to bring their weapons into public spaces. The lawsuits are filed in Dallas County District Court.