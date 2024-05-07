TEXAS

Attorney Is Shot After Restaurant Incident

jsalinasBy 167 views
0

A 46-year-old attorney is dead after he was shot by a person he tried to calm at a McDonalds off the Katy Freeway this past weekend. Police say Jeffrey Limmer was stopping at the restaurant at around 6 p.m. on Saturday where a man was arguing with employees about his order.

Witnesses say that Limmer stepped in as a Good Samaritan to diffuse the situation. Later in the parking lot, Limmer allegedly pushed the man who then went to his car, retrieved a gun and shot the attorney. The shooter left the scene driving a late 2000s blue Ford pickup truck. The shooting is under investigation.

Austin Investigators Make More Arrests In Drug Overdose Cases

Previous article

Two Candidates File To Fill Term Of Indicted Ex-Progreso Mayor

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS