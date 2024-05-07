Attorney Is Shot After Restaurant Incident

A 46-year-old attorney is dead after he was shot by a person he tried to calm at a McDonalds off the Katy Freeway this past weekend. Police say Jeffrey Limmer was stopping at the restaurant at around 6 p.m. on Saturday where a man was arguing with employees about his order.

Witnesses say that Limmer stepped in as a Good Samaritan to diffuse the situation. Later in the parking lot, Limmer allegedly pushed the man who then went to his car, retrieved a gun and shot the attorney. The shooter left the scene driving a late 2000s blue Ford pickup truck. The shooting is under investigation.