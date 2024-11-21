LOCALTRENDING

Attorneys Ask For Second Mental Evaluation For Library Shooting Suspect

jsalinasBy 115 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man accused of shooting and killing another man inside the Brownsville Public Library will undergo a second psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial.

A Cameron County judge Thursday granted a defense request for Humberto Paz to be mentally evaluated by a second doctor. The judge approved the initial mental exam for Paz in August. Brownsville police say records show Paz had a history of mental health issues but had never been violent.

The 33-year-old Paz is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the May 11th shooting death of 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi. Witnesses say Paz was talking loudly in the library, Khaledi had asked him to be quiet, there was an exchange of words, and Paz pulled a gun and opened fire.

Sports Big Bucks

Previous article

Trump Has Promised Again To Release The Last JFK Files. But Experts Say Don’t Expect Big Revelations

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL