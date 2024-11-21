Attorneys Ask For Second Mental Evaluation For Library Shooting Suspect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man accused of shooting and killing another man inside the Brownsville Public Library will undergo a second psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial.

A Cameron County judge Thursday granted a defense request for Humberto Paz to be mentally evaluated by a second doctor. The judge approved the initial mental exam for Paz in August. Brownsville police say records show Paz had a history of mental health issues but had never been violent.

The 33-year-old Paz is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the May 11th shooting death of 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi. Witnesses say Paz was talking loudly in the library, Khaledi had asked him to be quiet, there was an exchange of words, and Paz pulled a gun and opened fire.