Attorneys In Whistleblower Lawsuit Ask Texas Supreme Court To Take Up Case Due To Settlement Concerns

The attorneys of four former employees that previously reached a settlement in a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are asking the state Supreme Court to take up the case.

According to the Texas Tribune, the lawyers have requested that the court end the pause on the lawsuit because Paxton will not agree to a deadline on finalizing the more than three-million-dollar settlement.

The employees sued the A-G’s office after they were fired for accusing Paxton of bribery and abusing his position in 2020. The settlement must be approved by the Texas Legislature since it would be paid out with state funds, but lawmakers have balked at the idea of using taxpayer money to end the lawsuit.