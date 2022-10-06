Audit Finds BPUB Managers Purposely Misled Public In Failed Tenaska Project

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez says he expects that the Brownsville Public Utilities Board will be accountable for the failed Tenaska electricity generation project.

Mendez’s comments to the Brownsville Herald followed the release of an independent audit that concluded utility management intentionally misled both the board and the city to justify rate increases on residents to help pay for the project. The forensic audit found that utility managers misrepresented or omitted key data in order to ensure that the board and the city would approve the project and the rate hikes.

The electricity generating station was approved in 2012 for a site near FM 511 and Old Alice Road, but the $500 million project was never built. The project’s failure was blamed on Tenaska’s inability to find other subscribers for its share of the plant’s capacity.