Fewer workers were hired this month. That’s the word from payroll processing firm ADP as it says just 132-thousand jobs were added to private payrolls. That’s less than half of the gain of 270-thousand jobs that was seen in July.

ADP’s chief economist noted job growth could be normalizing as “we could be at an inflection point.” The ADP report was released ahead of the jobs report from the federal government that will come out on Friday.