Last month was the hottest August on Earth since records have been kept, and tied for the hottest month ever recorded.

The average temperature for the planet was about 62-and-a-half degrees Fahrenheit, nearly three degrees warmer than the pre-industrial era. That’s according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, which released the data this week. It’s the level of warming that the 2015 Paris climate agreement was trying to prevent.

That agreement is looking to prevent that rise over decades, not just a one-month peak, but the United Nations said last week that the goal is no longer feasible.