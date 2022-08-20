Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV

A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections.

The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured by the fall. Nichole Nelson and the toddler’s grandmother initially turned themselves earlier this week, but were let go since there were no warrants out for their arrests. Police say they are working with Nelson, but she is not currently in custody.