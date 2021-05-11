Austin Announces Camping Ban Protocol

Austin officials released their plan to enforce the homeless camping ban yesterday. In Phase One, which will begin today Austin police officers will give verbal warnings to those camping for thirty days. Phase Two will be another thirty-day period where officers will start giving campers written warnings and citations.

In Phase Three, police may start arresting campers or clearing them out if they are still there after being cited. Phase Four is a continuation of arrests and citations as needed. The city will hold a news conference on the implementation of the camping ban today at noon.