Austin-Area Restaurant Raise Funds For Ukraine

Austin-era restaurants are doing their part to help those affected by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More than a dozen businesses teamed up Saturday to take part in the “Dine With Ukraine” campaign. Organized by Austin Food Adventures, the campaign reserved a portion of sales and 100-percent of donations from customers for Save The Children.

The non-profit will deliver humanitarian aid to children and their families in the war-torn country. Restaurant owner Mo Pittle said the campaign was the perfect example of people accomplishing a lot when they come together for a cause.