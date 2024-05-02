Austin, Dallas Get Top Barks As Pet-Friendly Cities

Austin is the second most dog-obsessed city in the country. That is according to a study just released by BARK and Zillow. BARK known for its BarkBox says the determination is based on more than a dozen years of its subscription data in combination with Zillow’s pet-friendly rental numbers.

Austin comes in second with its share of pet-friendly rentals at 77 percent which well eclipses the national average of 55 percent. Only Dallas performed better at 79 percent. Top breeds in Austin are the Golden and Labrador retrievers.