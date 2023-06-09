Austin Developer Nate Paul Arrested On Undisclosed Federal Charges

The Austin real estate developer at the heart of the federal investigation of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing federal criminal charges. FBI agents arrested 36-year-old Nate Paul on Thursday.

The charges Paul faces haven’t been disclosed. Paul and his company World Class have been under investigation since 2019.

The Paxton investigation was prompted by a complaint from lawyers formerly employed in the attorney general’s office who claimed Paxton misused his office by intervening in legal matters involving Paul.