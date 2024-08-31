Austin Drops Charter Amendments From November Election

Austin residents will no longer be voting on 13 amendments to the city charter this November. The city council decided to cancel the planned special election that would have decided these amendments after a judge issued a court order preventing them from going on the ballot.

The judge says the city council violated the Texas Open Meetings Act when it put the amendments on the ballot at a meeting back in August. Among other things, the amendments would have given the council the ability to appoint and fire the city attorney, raised the signature threshold for a city councilmember’s recall election, and changed the timing of some elections.