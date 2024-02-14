Austin Emergency Room Reopens After Fatal Car Crash

First responders work the scene after a car crashed into an emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

First responders work the scene after a car crashed into an emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The ER at St. David’s North Medical Center in Austin is open today after a car crashed into the building on Tuesday.

Crews Tuesday morning were working to board up the area of impact and clear debris for the investigation to continue. The driver of the car died at the scene. EMS says five others were injured in the collision that happened at about 5:36 p.m. Two children were among those hurt including one listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the driver’s name, adding it appears the crash was not intentional.