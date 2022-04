Austin emergency medical workers are not happy with the pay raise recently offered by the City. The Austin Chronicle reports the City has offered a wage increase of a dollar-17 over four years, well below the E-M-S Association’s proposal of a seven-dollar raise.

The association says the events of the past two years, especially the COVID pandemic and deadly ice storm, have made a significant pay raise necessary. City officials and the association are expected to meet with a mediator next month.