Austin Imposes Own Mask Requirement; Paxton Threatens Suit

(AP) — The state is opening up COVID-19 vaccination priorities to include persons above age 50, effective Monday. The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the move Wednesday and said that more than 93% of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities involved those age 50 and older.

Meanwhile, Austin and Travis County officials have imposed their own requirement that all in the city wear masks in public in apparent defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order lifting the state mandate.

The decision prompted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to threaten a lawsuit Wednesday if the Austin-area officials didn’t reconsider their Tuesday decision.