Austin ISD Releases COVID Protocols

The Austin Independent School District is strongly recommending masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status. However, they can’t mandate masks due to the governor’s executive order.

This district is also planning to have in-person learning, but officials say they’re also looking into how they can provide online learning options under the governor’s constraints.

They added that this is their preliminary COVID safety measures and plans are subject to change depending on the data. The district plans on releasing more details for virtual options on August 2nd.