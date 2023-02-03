Austin Mayor Apologizes As City Struggles To Restore Power

(AP) — The mayor of Austin, Texas, has apologized and says the city failed to communicate with its residents after a winter storm left thousands without power for days.

Mayor Kirk Watson said at a news conference Friday that “the situation is unacceptable to the community, and it’s unacceptable to me.” Rising temperatures are offering some hope for frustrated Texans.

Meanwhile, a new wave of frigid weather has begun rolling into the Northeast and led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills in some higher elevations of the Northeast could dive below minus 50.