Austin Mayor Apologizes For Mexico Trip During Pandemic

A Central Texas mayor is apologizing for vacationing in Mexico while telling people to avoid travel due to coronavirus levels. Austin Mayor Steve Adler says it was wrong for him to go to Mexico in early November even though he didn’t violate any coronavirus health orders.

Adler took the trip after his daughter got married. The mayor admits to being worried the trip could be used to justify more riskier behavior. Adler recorded a video while in Mexico urging others in Austin to avoid traveling. He adds it was “confusing” to record the video and promised not to travel over Christmas.