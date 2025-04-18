Austin Metcalf’s Father Subjected To Swatting Hoax

Frisco police are investigating after the father of stabbing victim Austin Metcalf was on the receiving end of a swatting hoax.

Officers responded Thursday evening to a gunshot call at a home that turned out to be the residence of Jeff Metcalf, the 17-year-old victim’s father. Nobody was home when officers arrived, but Metcalf showed up five minutes later.

Metcalf had earlier showed up at a press conference hosted by the parents of 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, the suspect in the killing of Metcalf’s son. Police escorted Metcalf out of the building.