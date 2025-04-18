TEXAS

Austin Metcalf’s Father Subjected To Swatting Hoax

jsalinasBy 111 views
0

Frisco police are investigating after the father of stabbing victim Austin Metcalf was on the receiving end of a swatting hoax.

Officers responded Thursday evening to a gunshot call at a home that turned out to be the residence of Jeff Metcalf, the 17-year-old victim’s father. Nobody was home when officers arrived, but Metcalf showed up five minutes later.

Metcalf had earlier showed up at a press conference hosted by the parents of 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, the suspect in the killing of Metcalf’s son. Police escorted Metcalf out of the building.

Man Convicted Of Capital Murder Gets Death Penalty

Previous article

Students At Florida State Gather At Memorials, Prepare To Retrieve Belongings After Deadly Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS