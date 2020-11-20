Austin Moves To Stage 4 Coronavirus Response

Increasing numbers of coronavirus cases are prompting Austin and Travis County to return to Stage 4 of pandemic guidelines. Officials made the announcement on Thursday, adding that they’re trying to prevent a move to the stricter Stage 5.

The city and county reported more than 300 new cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since August. There are concerns that the upcoming holidays will make things worse. Stage 4 restrictions asked local businesses and restaurants to reduce their capacity again. Bars are still closed.