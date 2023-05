An annual survey no longer lists Austin as the number-one place to live, or anywhere near the top of the list. The U.S. News and World Report’s Best Places to Live in 2023-24 ranks Austin at number-40.

From 2017 to 2019, Austin was listed at number-one, but it’s been declining rapidly the past few years.

Part of the problem is affordability, with the average home price in Austin now topping half-a-million dollars. Even in 40th place, the list still has Austin as the best place to live in Texas.