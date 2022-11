A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

U.S. officials are condemning North Korea’s latest series of missile tests. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called that nation’s test launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile “illegal” and “destabilizing.”

In response, the U.S. and South Korea will extend joint large-scale military training exercises in the region. Austin called on North Korea to stop the weapons tests and urged the country to engage in serious dialogue toward denuclearization.