The Austin City Council has approved a resolution that formally condemns Senate Bill 4 and directs the city manager to work with others to come up with policies to protect immigrant communities.

Senate Bill 4 is the Texas law that allows local police to arrest those suspected of crossing the border illegally. The measure is currently tied up in the courts. Supporters of SB4 say it’s a necessary tool to curb illegal crossings. Those opposed to the law say it will lead to racial profiling.