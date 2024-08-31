Austin PD Hit With Excessive Force Lawsuit

A man shot in his apartment by Austin police earlier this year is filing a federal lawsuit alleging excessive force. Avelino Medel the Second says an officer shot him through his window without warning when responding to a noise complaint at his apartment complex in April.

Medel’s attorney says he didn’t know police were at his door when he approached it with a legally-owned firearm pointed upwards. That’s when Officer Gabriel Walker Prado shot him multiple times through a sliding glass door. The lawsuit doesn’t specify damages as Medel’s medical care is still ongoing.