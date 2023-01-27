Austin Police Brace For Potential Violence Following Tyre Nichols Video

RowVaughn Wells, center, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is comforted by his stepfather Rodney Wells, at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil for Tyre, in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Major U.S. cities including Austin are bracing for violence ahead of potential unrest following the release of the video of the interaction between Memphis Police and Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Black man, died in the hospital days after a January 7th traffic stop involving five Memphis Police officers, who are also Black.

The video is set to be released sometime after 6 p.m. Central time Friday, with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch saying that what happened in it is “absolutely appalling.” President Biden called for “peaceful protest”, saying violence is not acceptable.