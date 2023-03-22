Austin Police Officer Indicted

An Austin police officer is being indicted for allegedly using excessive force. Officer Alejandro Gaitan has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and official oppression for an incident that happened in March of 2021.

According to KVUE-TV, a grand jury determined that Gaitan “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly” harmed a suspect by hitting him with a baton and using a Taser on him.

The Austin Police Department says Gaitan was suspended without pay last month after learning that he would be officially charged. He was placed on restricted duty shortly after the incident.