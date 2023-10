Austin Public Health is confirming Travis County’s first West Nile virus death this year. That has health officials urging people to take precautions against mosquitoes.

APH Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes called the death “a stark reminder” that West Nile poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems. Walkes said recent rains and cooler temperatures in Central Texas are pushing up mosquito breeding.