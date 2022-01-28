Austin Says Putin Now Has Full Range Of Options In Ukraine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says Russia has arrayed enough military forces along Ukraine’s borders to provide Moscow with a complete range of options, including moves short of a full-scale invasion.

Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provided their most extensive comments on the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West has failed to consider Russia’s key conditions of halting further NATO expansion, stopping the deployment of alliance weapons near Russian borders and rolling back forces from Eastern Europe. The U.S. and NATO have rejected those demands.