Austin To Begin Receiving Migrants

Austin is joining the list of cities to receive illegal immigrants. Anyone processed through the South Texas detention facilities in Karnes City or Dilley will head to the capital.

Unaccompanied minors are reportedly staying in Carrizo Springs north of McAllen, where they are given schooling, medical care, and access to legal services. They are also tested frequently for coronavirus.

Republican Senator John Cornyn describes the immigration situation at the border as akin to a “Category 5 hurricane.” He warned border communities that this is just the beginning of a massive influx of illegals.