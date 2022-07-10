Austin Transgender Activist Leaves TX

A vocal transgender activist and Time Kid of the Year finalist says she and her family are leaving Texas. Kai Shappley confirmed the news on Twitter on the July Fourth weekend, saying the state was “not safe for trans kids.”

The eleven-year-old’s mother said she isn’t quite sure where they will go, but her goal is to get her family to “a safe state.”

Shappley was very active during the 2021 legislative session where she went to the State Capitol several times to speak against legislation criminalizing gender-affirming care for young children.