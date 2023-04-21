NATIONAL

Austin: US Troops Ready To Support Possible Sudan Evacuation

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, from left, watching the media after the meeting of the 'Ukraine Defense Contact Group' at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Friday, April 21, 2023. The U.S. will begin training Ukrainian forces how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as the U.S. continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield as quickly as possible, U.S. officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

(AP) — Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says the American military has deployed forces and is developing options to assist in the potential evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan. The security situation in the country is deteriorating due to fighting between two warring factions.

Austin says the aim is “to ensure that we provide as many options as possible, if we are called on to do something. We haven’t been called on to do anything yet.”

According to an American official, a small number of U.S. troops have begun arriving in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, where the U.S. is pre-positioning forces and equipment to assist in any potential evacuation of embassy staff from Sudan.

Edinburg Man Killed In Head-On Crash

Previous article

Frequent Shootings Put US Mass Killings On A Record Pace

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL