Austin: We’ll Continue Flying In International Airspace

The U.S. will continue to fly aircraft in international airspace. That’s what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after Russian jets downed a U.S. drone over the Black Sea. In opening remarks to a group of countries supporting Ukraine, Austin said the incident is part of a “pattern of aggressive, risky and unsafe actions by Russian pilots.” He added it’s incumbent upon Russia to operate aircraft in a professional manner.

The confrontation sparked fears that tensions between the U.S. and Moscow could escalate. Russia claims its jets didn’t make contact with the drone.